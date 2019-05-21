EUR/USD advances to weekly highs, remains below 1.1200 The shared currency got some help from its UK counterpart, bouncing from the daily low of 1.1141, although the positive momentum faded as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY extends gains above 110.50, to highest in two weeks despite US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD advances to weekly highs, remains below 1.1200 The shared currency got some help from its UK counterpart, bouncing from the daily low of 1.1141, although the positive momentum faded as the …