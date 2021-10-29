USD/JPY extends past 114.00 buoyed by higher US yields

The dollar bounces at 113.25 and reaches levels past 114.00. The greenback appreciates on higher inflation expectations. USD/JPY: expected to dive towards 112.00 in three months – Rabobank. The dollar …
