US dollar rises further across the board after US data. USD/JPY up for the second day, recovers important technical levels. The USD/JPY broke above 108.50 during the American session and climbed to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY extends recovery breaking above 108.50 - January 7, 2020
- USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar rises on fading geopolitical fears and solid US PMI data - January 7, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback steady against yen, bulls challenge 108.50 resistance - January 7, 2020