USD/JPY recovers sharply amid resilient US Dollar ahead of Powell’s speech. Fed Bowman feels the requirement of one more interest rate increase. A slowdown in Japan’s wage growth could delay BoJ’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY extends recovery towards 151.00, Fed Powell’s speech eyed - November 8, 2023
- USD/JPY seen peaking at 154 heading into a December Fed hike – CIBC - November 8, 2023
- USD/JPY on the rise again, but for how long? [Video] - November 8, 2023