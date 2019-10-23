US Dollar Index fluctuates above 97.50 following Tuesday’s recovery. Wall Street’s main indexes started the day mixed on Wednesday. For the third straight day this week, the USD/JPY pair is moving …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Support at Yesterday’s lowest low may push the price higher - October 23, 2019
- USD/JPY extends sideways grind near mid-108s - October 23, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: amid limited moves - October 23, 2019