USD/JPY extends the advance towards 112.00 amid risk-on mood, ahead of NFP

USD/JPY looks to build on Thursday’s impressive recovery, as 112.00 beckons. Optimism on US debt ceiling extension buoys market mood ahead of the key NFP. US dollar remains broadly subdued while …
