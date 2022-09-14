Further gains in USD/JPY should leave behind the 145.00 region in the next weeks, suggest FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected USD to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to extend its rally beyond 145 towards 150 – Barclays - September 14, 2022
- USD/JPY: Extra gains in store beyond 145.00 – UOB - September 14, 2022
- Nikkei 225 Index Outlook as USD/JPY Flirts With 145 - September 14, 2022