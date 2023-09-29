GBP/USD managed to build on Thursday’s recovery gains and advanced toward 1.2250 on Friday. The data from the UK confirmed that the real GDP expanded 0.2% on a quarterly basis in Q2. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature August PCE inflation report.
