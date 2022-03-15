USD/JPY eyes 5-year high at 118.70 despite subdued DXY, investors await Fed and BOJ policy

USD/JPY looks to reclaim a 5-year high at 118.66 on weakening yen amid soaring commodity prices. The expectation of China’s military assistance to Russia is underpinning the safe-haven appeal.
