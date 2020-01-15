USD/JPY eyes a potential test of 110.67 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the rally in USD/JPY could advance further and test the vicinity of 110.70 in the short-term horizon. 24-hour view: “USD continued to surprise on the upside.
