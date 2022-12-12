USD/JPY is aiming to shift its auction profile above 137.00 as the risk-off mood is strengthening further. Mixed views on the Federal Reserve policy outlook have escalated anxiety among the market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY eyes establishment above 137.00 as anxiety soars ahead of Federal Reserve policy - December 12, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY comatose above 200-DMA, anxiety soars ahead of Fed’s policy meet - December 12, 2022
- USD/JPY braces for 138.30 hurdle on firmer yields ahead of US inflation, FOMC - December 11, 2022