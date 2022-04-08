Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer a bullish outlook for USD/JPY, citing that there is more room to rise for the major in the near term. Key quotes “We are revising up our 3-month fo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY eyes further upside in near term – Goldman Sachs - April 7, 2022
- USD/JPY seesaws in a 60-pip range as bulls reclaim 124.00 on a positive mood - April 7, 2022
- USD/JPY Intervention? Unlikely this side of 130 - April 7, 2022