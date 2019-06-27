EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed’s Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY eyes the 21-D EMA, supported on higher U.S. yields - June 26, 2019
- USD/JPY analysis: extends rebound as US yields rise - June 26, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar rallies right into resistance - June 26, 2019