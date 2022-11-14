The continuation of the decline in USD/JPY is seen facing tough contention in the 138.00 region in the near term, suggested Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group. 24 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY faces solid support around 138.00 – UOB - November 14, 2022
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Losses Limited by Fed Member’s Hawkish Warning, BOJ Governor’s Dovish Vow - November 14, 2022
- USDJPY hangs near multi-month low, remains below 140.00 despite modest USD uptick - November 14, 2022