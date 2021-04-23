FX Strategists at UOB Group noted the outlook for USD/JPY remains tilted to the downside in the short-term horizon. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the underlying tone still appears to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY faces strong support at 107.65 – UOB - April 23, 2021
- USD/JPY Analysis: Stuck in a range near multi-week lows, around 38.2% Fibo. level - April 23, 2021
- USD/JPY Halts Eight Day Decline as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low - April 22, 2021