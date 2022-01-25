USD/JPY fades bounce off five-week low around 114.00 despite firmer yields

USD/JPY portrays a failure to extend the previous day’s rebound near 114.00 as Tokyo opens for Tuesday. The yen pair bounced off a five-week low the previous day as risk-off mood propelled the US …
