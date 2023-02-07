USD/JPY comes under some moderate downside pressure and probes the area below the 132.00 yardstick on turnaround Tuesday. The upside momentum in USD/JPY run out of steam in the boundaries of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY fades the recent advance and retreats below 132.00 ahead of Powell - February 7, 2023
- BoJ: Amamiya’s appointment would be most supportive of USD/JPY upside – OCBC - February 7, 2023
- Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Is USD/JPY Building a Base? - February 7, 2023