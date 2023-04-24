A move beyond 135.75 in USD/JPY appears to be losing momentum, comment Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Fading probability of extra gains – UOB - April 24, 2023
- USD/JPY aims to surpass 134.50 as BoJ Ueda warns Japan CPI peaking sooner - April 24, 2023
- AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Brace for a volatile action ahead of Australian Inflation - April 24, 2023