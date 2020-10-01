USD/JPY fails at the 105.85 three-month downtrend, targets 104.00 – Commerzbank

USD/JPY is holding below the three-month downtrend and 55-day ma at 105.85. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the pair to slide towards the 104.00 …
