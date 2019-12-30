USD/JPY is facing selling pressure, having faced repeated rejection at a long-term average resistance. The anti-risk Yen is drawing bids, possibly due to the losses in Japanese equities. The USD/JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Falling toward 109 amid losses in Topix - December 29, 2019
- USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure - December 29, 2019
- USD/JPY awaits clear direction to extend the latest bounce to 109.45 - December 29, 2019