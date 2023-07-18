USD/JPY has retreated to near 138.00 amid uncertainty in the US Dollar Index ahead of retail figures. Investors are expecting that the Fed will find a peak in interest rates more quickly than other …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY falls back to near 138.00 as US Dollar remains uncertain ahead of Retail Sales - July 18, 2023
- USD/JPY: Could the pair drop to its support level at ¥137? - July 18, 2023
- USD/JPY: Weakness could diminish above 139.50 – UOB - July 18, 2023