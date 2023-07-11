USD/JPY records its fourth consecutive day of losses, falling near 140.30. US headline CPI is expected to decline to 3.1% YoY. The USD Index, DXY, fell to its lowest level since May. On Tuesday, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Usd/Jpy Technical Analysis: Selling Is Still Going On - July 11, 2023
- USD/JPY falls to its lowest level since mid-June ahead of US CPI - July 11, 2023
- Opportunity to trade long JPY across other G7 currencies - July 11, 2023