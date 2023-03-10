USD/JPY falls below 136.00, flat for the week. The USD/JPY dropped to levels sub 136.00 following the release of the US employment report. The US Dollar weakened across the board while US yields hit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY falls to test daily lows near 135.80 after NFP - March 10, 2023
- USD/JPY: Strong bout of US data could re-open a move to 140 – TDS - March 10, 2023
- USD/JPY sticks to BoJ-inspired gains, remains below 137.00 ahead of US NFP report - March 10, 2023