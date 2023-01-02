The pair is falling for the third consecutive day and is approaching the December intraday low at 130.56. A slide below would put the USD/JPY at the lowest level since August 2. Last Friday, it posted …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Drift Against the Yen - January 2, 2023
- USD/JPY falls to test December lows on a quiet day - January 2, 2023
- Gold has a promising start to 2023, USD/JPY flounders - January 2, 2023