USD/JPY fillis the opening gap but risks remain skewed to the downside. Iran and Us threats are dominating the headlines with are making for a risk-off the start to the week, extending last week’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY fills opening downside gap, fundamentals remain bearish
USD/JPY fillis the opening gap but risks remain skewed to the downside. Iran and Us threats are dominating the headlines with are making for a risk-off the start to the week, extending last week’s …