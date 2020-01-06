USD/JPY fills weekly bearish gap, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 as Mid-East tensions dominate the news and ahead of UK services PMI. Uncertainty about future EU-UK relations also weigh on the pound. USD/JPY attempts recovery above 108 …
