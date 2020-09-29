USD/JPY finally about to make the U-turn to 103s?

USD/JPY is under pressure as the US dollar is broadly sold off across the board. DXY has been telegraphing a downside correction for a number of days. USD/JPY is under pressure in the Tokyo open as …
