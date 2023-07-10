The USD/JPY pair has sensed an intermediate cushion around 142.00 in the late London session. The asset has picked some strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its recovery sharply to near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: New opportunities - July 10, 2023
- USD/JPY finds cushion near 142.00 as USD Index rebounds ahead of US Inflation - July 10, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further losses target the 154.00 area - July 10, 2023