USD/JPY has gauged intermediate support around 129.00 after a vertical fall. Ease in risk-on market mood has provided support to the US Treasury yields. A downtrend in the US inflation has accelerated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY finds immediate cushion around 129.00 as risk-on profile eases - January 12, 2023
- USD/JPY drops to fresh lows on BoJ sentiment, scarred by US CPI also - January 12, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Continues To Build A Base - January 12, 2023