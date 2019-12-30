USD/JPY finds support above 109, moves sideways ahead of US data

The EU casts doubts that a trade deal can be reached with the UK. The greenback remains on the back foot. USD/JPY extends losses in a bid to test the 109 handle, as the US dollar remains the laggard …
