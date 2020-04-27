The post-BoJ slide took along some short-term trading stops near 107.35-30 area. The risk-on mood, a pickup in the US bond yields might help limit deeper losses. The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY finds support near 107, recovers modestly - April 27, 2020
- Weekly Euro Forecast: April ECB Meeting Comes as EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Pressured - April 27, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Pressing Support - April 27, 2020