USD/JPY firms in Tokyo, correcting 23.6% of Wall Street slide

USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.69 between a range of 109.47 and 109.71 on the bid. Risk off markets overnight kicked into early Asia, but yen on backfoot in Tokyo. USD/JPY is correcting 23.6% of …
JPY Editor
