The USD/JPY pair dropped in the short term as the Yen Futures rallied and the DXY retreated a little. Surprisingly or not, the price dropped even if the Japanese data came in worse than expected and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY flag pattern develops [Video] - August 18, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Signal: Pair Continues To See Upwork Trajectory - August 18, 2023
- USD/JPY: Little chance of Yen appreciating again – Commerzbank - August 18, 2023