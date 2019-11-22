USD/JPY: Flat in Tokyo as markets look for trade-deal clarity

USD/JPY maintains a bullish bias above the 50-DMA. Trade war headlines were mixed, making for a slightly firmer dollar while US stocks sunk. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is flat around 108.60 …
