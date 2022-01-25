Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and helped limit any meaningful slide. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision. The USD/JPY pair bounced a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY flat-lined below 114.00 mark, rebounding US bond yields lends support - January 25, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY core range could ratchet up, focus on Fed - January 25, 2022
- Elliott wave view: 5 swing sequence in USD/JPY favors more downside [Video] - January 24, 2022