USD/JPY remains flat around 147.83 as investors prefer to wait on the sidelines. Markets see the Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% at its September meeting. Japan’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY flat-lines below the 148.00 mark amid the cautious mood, Fed rate decision looms - September 20, 2023
- USD/CNH Price Analysis: Advances to over one-week high, around 7.3100 ahead of FOMC - September 20, 2023
- USD/JPY analysis: A tug-of-war between BoJ speculation and FOMC hawkishness - September 19, 2023