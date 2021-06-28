USD/JPY edged lower for the third consecutive session on the first day of the week. A subdued USD demand, sliding US bond yields exerted some downward pressure. The cautious mood benefitted the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY flirts with session lows, just above mid-110.00s
USD/JPY edged lower for the third consecutive session on the first day of the week. A subdued USD demand, sliding US bond yields exerted some downward pressure. The cautious mood benefitted the …