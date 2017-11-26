USD/JPY flirts with the 100 & 200-dma levels

The day started on a positive note but since then, equities market are swimming in red (slightly) and that’s driving JPY pairs lower. The Nikkei, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite are all down so far today. USD/JPY tested the 100 and 200 day moving average …
