The focus for USD/JPY traders in 2023 will be the BOJ’s next policy move, which is expected to be the unwinding of its massive easing campaign.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY’, capped below 133.80/90 after its reversal from 134.50 - December 29, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast 2023 – BOJ’s Next Move Will Unwind Ultra-Dovish Policy - December 29, 2022
- USD/JPY Edging Lower as BoJ Announced Unplanned Bond Purchase Operation - December 29, 2022