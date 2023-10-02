USD/JPY seesaws as threats of intervention shadow the Yen, with BoJ’s policy and US labor news in focus. On Monday, the USD/JPY rose by 0.36%. Following a 0.01% gain on Friday, the USD/JPY ended the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY seeking 150.00 as US Dollar rises across the board - October 2, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Balancing Yen Struggles Amidst BoJ and Fed Policy Divergence - October 2, 2023
- USD/JPY approaches 150.00 on high US bond yields, hawkish Fed boosting the US Dollar - October 2, 2023