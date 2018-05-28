Technicals favor the USD/JPY bears – created a bearish outside-week candle last week. Options still biased to the downside – JPY calls are in demand. The EUR/JPY breakdown suggests tough times ahead for risk assets. The USD/JPY pair risks falling to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish odds improving, drop to 108.20 likely - May 28, 2018
- USD/JPY: downside playing out as Tokyo traders come on-line - May 28, 2018
- USD/JPY: turning negative for the day - May 28, 2018