USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish short-term, waiting for US GDP

An on-hold Fed and coronavirus fears weighed on the market. US to release the preliminary estimate of Q4 GDP, foreseen at 2.1%. USD/JPY to resume its decline on a break below 108.65. Annualized GDP is …
