The USD/JPY pair maintains its bearish stance in the near-term with lower lows at sight. The Japanese yen strengthened against its American rival in a risk-averse environment, with USD/JPY falling to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bears keep pressuring for a break below 104.00 - October 28, 2020
- Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot - October 28, 2020
- USD/JPY drops to 5-week low, BoJ next - October 28, 2020