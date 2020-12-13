USD/JPY is technically bearish but needs to lose the 103.50 level to accelerate its decline. The USD/JPY pair closed a third consecutive week little changed around the 104.00 level, easing on Friday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bears maintain the pressure - December 13, 2020
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: A trend expiring as it falls - December 13, 2020
- USD/JPY Analysis: Approaching a cluster of major resistances ahead of 105.00 mark - December 13, 2020