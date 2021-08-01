USD/JPY is technically bearish and could pierce the 109.00 level. The USD/JPY pair ended the week with losses in the 109.60 price zone amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The pair bottomed on Friday at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bears prepare to push it lower - August 1, 2021
- Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain - July 31, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Consolidate Against Yen - July 30, 2021