USD/JPY has been looking for a new direction amid trade tensions and political uncertainty. A full buildup to the critical Non-Farm Payrolls promises an exciting start to the fourth quarter. Late …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bears ready to take over as global slowdown takes hold - September 27, 2019
- Is USD/JPY Set to Drift Further North? - September 27, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: heading toward 108.46 - September 27, 2019