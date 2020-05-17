The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. Trade USD/JPY now! Longer-term, I do believe that is what happens given enough time, but it is going to take a while to get there. I do believe that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bounces from Major Pivot Against Yen - May 17, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Limited bullish potential but sellers giving up - May 17, 2020
- USD/JPY: 110 is seen as a short-term ceiling – Danske Bank - May 17, 2020