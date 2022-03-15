USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls likely to take a breather near 2017 high ahead of FOMC/BoJ meetings

USD/JPY scaled higher for the seventh straight day and shot to over five-year high on Tuesday. Hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine undermined the safe-haven JPY and continued lending support. Surging US …
