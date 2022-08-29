The USD/JPY pair gains strong follow-through traction for the second straight day and jumps to the 139.00 mark, or its highest level since mid-July during the Asian session on Monday. The momentum was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls might now aim to retest 24-year high and conquer 140.00 mark - August 29, 2022
- Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Powell Confirms Hikes. Where to for USD/JPY? - August 29, 2022
- USD/JPY marches towards 139.00 as Fed vs. BOJ divergence propel yields, US NFP eyed - August 28, 2022