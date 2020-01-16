USD/JPY has been uneventful in subdued markets that have already priced in the ‘phase-one’ deal between the US and China. Market reaction to the US-China trade deal signed in Washington today has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Bullish breakout above 110.00 in doubt - January 15, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls not willing to give up - January 15, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Forms Negative Candlestick Against JPY - January 15, 2020